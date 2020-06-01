WATCH: Boy turns in large amount of cash to police

Someone is stealing American flags in Campbellsport.
We caught up with a few girls who are selling lemonade to benefit others.
We'll be seeing the remnants of Cristobal move into Wisconsin tomorrow night, and heavy rain is to be expected - we'll show you how much rain to expect.
Sturgeon Bay police are looking for the owner of a large amount of cash recently turned in by a boy who was riding his bike in the area.
Hidden Paws Network has a free pet food bank so pet owners can find supplies despite financial hardship.
Members of the Suamico fire department rescued some abandoned baby raccoons from a tree.