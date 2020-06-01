WATCH: Boy turns in large amount of cash to police

WATCH: Boy turns in large amount of cash to police

Sturgeon Bay police are looking for the owner of a large amount of cash recently turned in by a boy who was riding his bike in the area.

WATCH: Flags being stolen in FdL County

Someone is stealing American flags in Campbellsport.

WATCH: Lemonade proceeds benefit resource center

We caught up with a few girls who are selling lemonade to benefit others.

First Alert Forecast: Tracking Cristobal's path to Wisconsin

We'll be seeing the remnants of Cristobal move into Wisconsin tomorrow night, and heavy rain is to be expected - we'll show you how much rain to expect.

WATCH: Nonprofit aims to connect pet owners with supplies

Hidden Paws Network has a free pet food bank so pet owners can find supplies despite financial hardship.

WATCH: Suamico fire department rescues baby raccoons

Members of the Suamico fire department rescued some abandoned baby raccoons from a tree.

 
Top Stories

