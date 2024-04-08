The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) currently rank 43rd in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

The Badgers are scheduled to go head to head with the Tennessee Volunteers in a home contest on Friday, November 10. This battle starts at 9:00 PM ET. Tennessee comes into this contest as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is 132.5.

Wisconsin NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +10000 42nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Wisconsin Team Stats

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 29.0 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. It puts up 105.0 points per game (18th in college basketball) and gives up 76.0 per contest (258th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Quadrant Records

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Wisconsin has one win against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Wisconsin Players

Chucky Hepburn leads the Badgers in scoring (20.0 PPG) and assists (6.0 per game).

Nolan Winter paces Wisconsin with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Hepburn is the top three-point shooter for the Badgers, hitting 2.0 per contest.

Hepburn leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. AJ Storr collects 1.0 block a contest to pace Wisconsin.

