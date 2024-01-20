Saturday's Big East slate includes the St. John's Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East) facing the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. St. John's Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 14.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 17.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 11.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marquette vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank
67th 79.8 Points Scored 77.8 111th
146th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.1 91st
20th 41.3 Rebounds 33.5 304th
4th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 259th
185th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 80th
50th 16.1 Assists 15.7 63rd
185th 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

