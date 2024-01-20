Marquette vs. St. John's January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East slate includes the St. John's Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East) facing the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.
Marquette vs. St. John's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 14.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kam Jones: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Joplin: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Ross: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 17.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 11.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Marquette vs. St. John's Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Marquette AVG
|Marquette Rank
|67th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|77.8
|111th
|146th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|91st
|20th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|33.5
|304th
|4th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|259th
|185th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|80th
|50th
|16.1
|Assists
|15.7
|63rd
|185th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|73rd
