The Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) play the Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Noah Reynolds: 18.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Foster Wonders: 7.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Tanner Holden: 16.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Calvin: 20 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Green Bay vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
33rd 83.4 Points Scored 66.3 331st
336th 79 Points Allowed 65.4 57th
257th 34.7 Rebounds 33.4 317th
269th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 331st
290th 6.2 3pt Made 8.1 125th
104th 15 Assists 11.9 294th
176th 11.7 Turnovers 11.9 196th

