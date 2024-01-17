The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in NBA, 30.6 points per game) to help them take down Donovan Mitchell (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOH, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSOH, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo generates 30.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

The Bucks are getting 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Khris Middleton is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 67.2% from the field (third in NBA).

Max Strus posts 14.1 points, 5.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 boards.

Georges Niang averages 8.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Bucks 113.1 Points Avg. 124.8 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 47.5% Field Goal % 50% 35% Three Point % 38%

