Wisconsin vs. Iowa January 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-1) meeting the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) at 9:00 PM ET.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 31.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
