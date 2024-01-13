Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) meet a fellow Horizon team, the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Klotsche Center. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Milwaukee vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Dena Jarrells: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malia Magestro: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paige Shy: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
