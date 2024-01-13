Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (15-17) play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and NBCS-BA.

Bucks vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSWI, NBCS-BA

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard puts up 25.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocks (second in league).

Bobby Portis averages 13.0 points, 1.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Khris Middleton averages 14.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Warriors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Curry gets the Warriors 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson is putting up 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He's draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (10th in league).

Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Warriors are getting 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.

Kevon Looney gets the Warriors 5.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Bucks Warriors 125.0 Points Avg. 116.8 118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 50.2% Field Goal % 45.9% 38.4% Three Point % 36.8%

