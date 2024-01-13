Bucks vs. Warriors January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (15-17) play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and NBCS-BA.
Bucks vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, NBCS-BA
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard puts up 25.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez averages 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocks (second in league).
- Bobby Portis averages 13.0 points, 1.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Khris Middleton averages 14.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Warriors Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Curry gets the Warriors 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Klay Thompson is putting up 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He's draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (10th in league).
- Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Warriors are getting 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.
- Kevon Looney gets the Warriors 5.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Bucks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Warriors
|125.0
|Points Avg.
|116.8
|118.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.3
|50.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
