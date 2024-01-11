The Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) play a fellow Horizon opponent, the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Klotsche Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Naomi Barnwell: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Louella Allana: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

