Thursday's Horizon slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) against the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8), at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Shay-Lee Kirby: 9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.