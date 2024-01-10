The Northwestern Wildcats (5-7) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Brooke Schramek: 10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Melannie Daley: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caroline Lau: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

