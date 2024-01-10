Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) facing the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. IUPUI Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Douglas Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Green Bay vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
324th 67.2 Points Scored 63.5 347th
315th 77.6 Points Allowed 65.9 70th
356th 29.9 Rebounds 33.2 314th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th
362nd 3.4 3pt Made 7.6 170th
348th 9.8 Assists 11.8 295th
289th 13.2 Turnovers 12.2 219th

