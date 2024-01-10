Wednesday's game features the Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) and the IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) matching up at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-64 win for heavily favored Green Bay according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Green Bay vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Green Bay vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, IUPUI 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-11.4)

Green Bay (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

IUPUI has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Green Bay is 10-5-0. A total of six out of the Jaguars' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Phoenix's games have gone over. IUPUI is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games, while Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 66.7 points per game (328th in college basketball) and giving up 66.2 (71st in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game Green Bay accumulates rank 315th in the country. Their opponents pull down 32.1.

Green Bay makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (148th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 31.3%.

Green Bay has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (182nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (361st in college basketball).

