Tuesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5) versus the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) at Walsh Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Seton Hall. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 9.

The Golden Eagles' last contest on Saturday ended in an 81-52 win over Xavier.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 66, Marquette 63

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles defeated the No. 21-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Golden Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 47) on November 25

73-65 over Boston College (No. 85) on November 24

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 94) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 126) on December 10

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Jordan King: 14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Mackenzie Hare: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Rose Nkumu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +260 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allow 60.8 per outing (106th in college basketball).

Marquette scores fewer points in conference play (69.3 per game) than overall (78.1).

The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (83.2 per game) than on the road (69).

Marquette is conceding fewer points at home (57.4 per game) than away (68).

The Golden Eagles have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 75.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 78.1.

