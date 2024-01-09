Marquette vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 9
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5) versus the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) at Walsh Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Seton Hall. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 9.
The Golden Eagles' last contest on Saturday ended in an 81-52 win over Xavier.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Seton Hall 66, Marquette 63
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles defeated the No. 21-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Golden Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 47) on November 25
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 85) on November 24
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 94) on November 11
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 126) on December 10
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Jordan King: 14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)
- Mackenzie Hare: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Rose Nkumu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +260 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allow 60.8 per outing (106th in college basketball).
- Marquette scores fewer points in conference play (69.3 per game) than overall (78.1).
- The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (83.2 per game) than on the road (69).
- Marquette is conceding fewer points at home (57.4 per game) than away (68).
- The Golden Eagles have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 75.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 78.1.
