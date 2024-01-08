Who's in and who's out for Monday's NBA games? For the complete injury report covering every team, see the article below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Hornets vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSE and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: Gordon Hayward, SF: Out (Calf), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams, C: Out (Back), P.J. Washington, PF: Out (Ankle)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Cervical), Nikola Vucevic, C: Questionable (Adductor), Patrick Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSIN and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown, PG: Questionable (Knee), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Questionable (Back), Isaiah Jackson, PF: Questionable (Finger)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Eye), Sam Hauser, PF: Questionable (Shoulder), Jayson Tatum, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Thunder Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on MNMT and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet, SG: Questionable (Hamstring), Delon Wright, PG: Questionable (Quadricep)

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams, PF: Questionable (Hip)

Heat vs. Rockets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSUN and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Foot), Caleb Martin, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Out (Leg), Dillon Brooks, SG: Out (Oblique)

Bucks vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSWI and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Clippers vs. Suns Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Hamstring), Bol Bol, PF: Out (Ankle), Eric Gordon, SG: Out (Knee)

