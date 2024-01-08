Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Utah Jazz will battle when the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) play the Jazz (17-20) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 8 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1888.8 1030.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.6 38.2 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.5 points, 5.8 assists and 11.6 boards per contest.

The Bucks have a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 124.3 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.5 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

The 44.3 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 11th in the NBA. Its opponents collect 44.0 per contest.

The Bucks knock down 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.1 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (15th in NBA play) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.6 points, 8.4 boards and 1.6 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (eighth in NBA).

The Jazz put up 114.6 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 118.7 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a -153 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The 46.4 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank third in the NBA, 3.9 more than the 42.5 its opponents collect.

The Jazz make 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents.

Utah has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.8 per game (30th in NBA) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 5.6 -0.1 Usage Percentage 33.8% 25.1% True Shooting Pct 64.9% 63.5% Total Rebound Pct 18.2% 14.1% Assist Pct 28.2% 8.0%

