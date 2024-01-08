Bookmakers have listed player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 35.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -106)

The 35.5 points prop bet over/under set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 4.0 more than his scoring average on the season (31.5).

He has averaged 11.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 1.7 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 15.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Monday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.5.

His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Lopez has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Markkanen is averaging 23.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 7.5).

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS AST 17.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -106)

Monday's points prop bet for Collin Sexton is 17.5 points. That is 1.6 more than his season average of 15.9.

Sexton has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

