Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lopez, in his last game (January 6 loss against the Rockets), put up seven points.

In this piece we'll break down Lopez's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.5 11.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 18.8 17.7 PR -- 17.5 16.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Jazz

Lopez is responsible for taking 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's Bucks average 105 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are the league's fastest with 104 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.7 points per game, the Jazz are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have conceded 28.4 per contest, 28th in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 26 17 14 2 1 7 0 12/17/2022 26 18 8 1 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.