Bayfield County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bayfield County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washburn High School at Butternut High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Butternut, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Shore High School at Drummond High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Drummond, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
