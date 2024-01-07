Sunday's contest at State Farm Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) going head-to-head against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-6) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Badgers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 69-57 loss to Nebraska.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 70, Wisconsin 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers notched their signature win of the season on November 14, when they secured a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.

The Badgers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 25

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 185) on December 13

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 212) on November 7

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 231) on November 9

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Brooke Schramek: 9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

8.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 65.8 points per game (189th in college basketball) and giving up 65.8 (221st in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Wisconsin has averaged 57.3 points per game in Big Ten play, and 65.8 overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.