Will Tucker Kraft hit paydirt when the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft's stat line displays 28 catches for 324 yards and two scores. He puts up 24.9 yards per game, having been targeted 37 times.

In two of nine games this season, Kraft has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1 Week 13 Chiefs 6 3 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 4 64 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 6 4 57 1 Week 16 @Panthers 6 4 60 0 Week 17 @Vikings 6 6 48 0

