The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-2
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

