Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Reese Johnson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-2
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
