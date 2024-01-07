The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in a clash of NFC North foes.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Packers and the Bears.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 45 -160 +135

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Packers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's games this season have had an average of 41.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers have registered an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have gone 2-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).

Green Bay has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50%).

Chicago Bears

Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 45 points in six of 16 outings.

Chicago's games this season have had an average of 42.7 points, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Bears have covered the spread eight times this season (8-7-1).

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-6 when it is set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.9 11 21.3 14 41.8 8 16 Bears 21.9 16 22.6 20 42.7 6 16

Packers vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

In its past three contests, Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Green Bay has gone over the total.

In divisional matchups, the Packers are averaging 26 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 22.9 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are giving up 22 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Packers have scored a total of 25 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by opponents by 11 total points (0.7 per game).

Bears

Over its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Bears have hit the over twice in their past three games.

Offensively, the Bears are worse in division games (19.8 points per game) than overall (21.9). But defensively they are better (22.2 points conceded per game) than overall (22.6).

The Packers have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 total points (0.7 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 22.7 22.4 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 3-4-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 22.5 25.3 ATS Record 8-7-1 4-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-1 5-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.