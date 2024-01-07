How to Watch Packers vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Packers Insights
- The Packers put up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 per matchup the Bears allow.
- The Packers average 340.1 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 317.4 the Bears give up per matchup.
- This season, Green Bay runs for 27.3 more yards per game (111.3) than Chicago allows per contest (84).
- The Packers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 27 takeaways.
Packers Home Performance
- The Packers' average points scored at home (19.7) is lower than their overall average (22.9). But their average points conceded at home (21.6) is higher than overall (21.3).
- The Packers accumulate 333 yards per game at home (7.1 less than their overall average), and give up 338.4 at home (5.6 less than overall).
- At home, Green Bay racks up 237.1 passing yards per game and concedes 222. That's more than it gains (228.8) and allows (212.4) overall.
- At home, the Packers rack up 95.9 rushing yards per game and concede 116.4. That's less than they gain (111.3) and allow (131.6) overall.
- The Packers' offensive third-down percentage at home (44.1%) is lower than their overall average (46%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (47.5%) is higher than overall (41.8%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|L 34-20
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-30
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 33-10
|NBC
|1/7/2024
|Chicago
|-
|CBS
