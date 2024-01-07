Scan the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (8-8), which currently has 18 players listed, as the Packers ready for their matchup against the Chicago Bears (7-9) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM .

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

The Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in their last game.

The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 37-17.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Out
Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable
Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Questionable
De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Full Participation In Practice
Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Rudy Ford S Hamstring Out
Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Isaiah McDuffie LB Concussion Doubtful
Keisean Nixon CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Preston Smith LB Ankle Questionable
Josh Myers OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice
Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable
Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Questionable
Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable
Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Questionable
Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Questionable
Zayne Anderson S Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Khalil Herbert RB Back Questionable
D.J. Moore WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Cole Kmet TE Knee Questionable
Darnell Mooney WR Concussion Out
Lucas Patrick OL Foot Questionable
Patrick Scales LS Foot Questionable
Kyler Gordon DB Calf Questionable
Jaylon Johnson DB Shoulder Doubtful
Tyson Bagent QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers Season Insights

  • The Packers are averaging 340.1 yards per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 344 yards allowed per game.
  • The Packers are compiling 22.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th, allowing 21.3 points per game.
  • The Packers rank 17th in pass offense (228.8 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (212.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
  • With 131.6 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, Green Bay has had to lean on their 15th-ranked running game (111.3 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
  • The Packers have forced 18 total turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season and have turned it over 17 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +1, 15th-ranked in the NFL.

Packers vs. Bears Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-155), Bears (+130)
  • Total: 45 points

