Our computer model projects a win for the Green Bay Packers when they meet the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers rank 13th in the NFL with 340.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total defense (344.0 yards allowed per contest). The Bears rank 17th with 331.4 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 12th with 317.4 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Packers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-3) Toss Up (45) Packers 25, Bears 20

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Green Bay has covered eight times in 16 games with a spread this season.

The Packers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Green Bay and its opponent have combined to hit the over 10 out of 16 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 45 points, 3.2 more than the average point total for Packers games this season.

The Bears have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has compiled an 8-7-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

In 2023, nine Chicago games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 2.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Bears games (42.7).

Packers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 22.9 21.3 19.7 21.6 25.3 21.1 Chicago 21.9 22.6 24.9 19.9 19.0 25.4

