Division rivals Green Bay (8-8) and Chicago (7-9) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 46 in the outing.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Packers and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Packers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have led eight times, have been losing five times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Bears have won the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter 10 times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

After 16 games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter eight times and outscored their opponent eight times.

Packers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have been winning eight times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up one time.

The Bears have had the lead six times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied three times at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.3 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 11.6 points on average in the second half.

Out of 16 games this season, the Bears have won the second half eight times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

