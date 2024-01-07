Two sliding squads square off when the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) host the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Norse will look to stop a five-game losing run versus the Panthers, who have lost three straight.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 67.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.4 the Norse give up.

When it scores more than 77.4 points, Milwaukee is 3-0.

Northern Kentucky's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The Norse record 62.6 points per game, equal to what the Panthers give up.

When Northern Kentucky totals more than 62.6 points, it is 2-3.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 62.6 points, it is 6-2.

The Norse are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers make 42.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the Norse's defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)

17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80) Kamy Peppler: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101) Anna Lutz: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

