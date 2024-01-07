How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Two sliding squads square off when the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) host the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Norse will look to stop a five-game losing run versus the Panthers, who have lost three straight.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 67.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.4 the Norse give up.
- When it scores more than 77.4 points, Milwaukee is 3-0.
- Northern Kentucky's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Norse record 62.6 points per game, equal to what the Panthers give up.
- When Northern Kentucky totals more than 62.6 points, it is 2-3.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 62.6 points, it is 6-2.
- The Norse are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers make 42.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the Norse's defensive field-goal percentage.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)
- Kamy Peppler: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101)
- Anna Lutz: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 65-55
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|Cleveland State
|L 64-59
|Klotsche Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Wright State
|L 77-70
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/11/2024
|Robert Morris
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/13/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Klotsche Center
