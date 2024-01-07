Sunday's contest at Truist Arena has the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) going head-to-head against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) at 2:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for Milwaukee by a score of 70-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Panthers' most recent contest was a 77-70 loss to Wright State on Friday.

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Northern Kentucky 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in a 59-52 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on December 15.

Based on the RPI, the Norse have six losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 277) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 310) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 329) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 335) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 360) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)

17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80) Kamy Peppler: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101) Anna Lutz: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 67.2 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per outing, 143rd in college basketball) and have a +73 scoring differential.

Milwaukee has averaged 5.8 fewer points in Horizon action (61.4) than overall (67.2).

At home the Panthers are scoring 69.5 points per game, 5.3 more than they are averaging on the road (64.2).

At home, Milwaukee gives up 61.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 62.8.

The Panthers are posting 66.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.0 fewer point than their average for the season (67.2).

