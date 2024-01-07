The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Malik Heath find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath's stat line features 12 catches for 116 yards and one score. He is averaging 10.5 yards per game, and has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Heath has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0 Week 13 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 1 6 1 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 29 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 1 0 0 Week 17 @Vikings 2 1 13 0

