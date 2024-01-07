J.T. Poston will take to the course at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii to compete in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7. It's a par-73 that spans 7,596 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards

J.T. Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Poston has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Poston has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Poston has made the cut nine times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -7 276 0 16 2 7 $2.9M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Poston's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 16th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Poston finished 21st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 599 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Courses that Poston has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,268 yards, 328 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 46 par-4 holes at The RSM Classic was strong, putting him in the 79th percentile of the field.

Poston was better than 47% of the field at The RSM Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Poston shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Poston recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.5).

Poston had more birdies or better (13) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic.

In that last outing, Poston had a bogey or worse on four of 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

Poston ended The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 10 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 10 par-5s at The RSM Classic, Poston recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.6).

