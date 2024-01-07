Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon League? See our Weekly Horizon League Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon League, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: L 106-98 vs Wright State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Oakland
- Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 79-73 vs Green Bay
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Wright State
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: W 106-98 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs IUPUI
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 11-6 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: W 88-85 vs Northern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Milwaukee
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Green Bay
- Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: L 79-73 vs Oakland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: L 88-85 vs Cleveland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: W 84-61 vs Detroit Mercy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: W 92-48 vs IUPUI
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 0-17 | Projected Record: 1-30
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: L 84-61 vs Milwaukee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 5-12 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Youngstown State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Green Bay
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.