The Wright State Raiders (10-6) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3), winners of six straight. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score 5.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Raiders allow (69.6).

Green Bay has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.

The Raiders score 72.2 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 58.6 the Phoenix allow.

Wright State is 10-4 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Green Bay is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.

The Raiders are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix concede to opponents (38.6%).

The Phoenix make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Green Bay Leaders

Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50) Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%

