Green Bay vs. Wright State January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) meet a fellow Horizon opponent, the Wright State Raiders (7-6), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
