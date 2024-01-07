The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) meet a fellow Horizon opponent, the Wright State Raiders (7-6), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.