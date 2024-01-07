Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Wicks' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Wicks has been targeted 51 times and has 33 catches for 520 yards (15.8 per reception) and two TDs, plus one carry for one yard.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|33
|520
|184
|2
|15.8
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|7
|6
|97
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|29
|1
