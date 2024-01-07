Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Watson's stats below.

In the passing game, Watson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 422 yards on 28 receptions (15.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has four carries for 11 yards.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Packers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dontayvion Wicks (LP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 28 422 105 5 15.1

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

