How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Having lost five straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Calgary Flames on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
Turn on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI to take in the action as the Flames and Blackhawks take the ice.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Flames Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 147 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 90 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|39
|15
|18
|33
|32
|31
|40.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|32
|7
|16
|23
|17
|16
|49.3%
|Jason Dickinson
|39
|13
|6
|19
|17
|32
|46.2%
|Nick Foligno
|39
|8
|9
|17
|13
|29
|46.9%
|Ryan Donato
|37
|6
|7
|13
|16
|31
|43.4%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have allowed 123 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Flames' 118 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Flames are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|39
|15
|15
|30
|21
|27
|42.9%
|Nazem Kadri
|39
|11
|17
|28
|32
|25
|49.1%
|Elias Lindholm
|39
|8
|17
|25
|17
|26
|55.2%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|39
|12
|13
|25
|18
|9
|33.3%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|38
|7
|16
|23
|11
|10
|0%
