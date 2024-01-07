Having lost five straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Calgary Flames on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Turn on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI to take in the action as the Flames and Blackhawks take the ice.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Flames Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 147 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 90 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 39 15 18 33 32 31 40.1% Philipp Kurashev 32 7 16 23 17 16 49.3% Jason Dickinson 39 13 6 19 17 32 46.2% Nick Foligno 39 8 9 17 13 29 46.9% Ryan Donato 37 6 7 13 16 31 43.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 123 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Flames' 118 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 19th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Flames are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players