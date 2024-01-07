Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) have 11 players on the injury report, including Connor Bedard, for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (17-17-5) at United Center on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Connor Bedard C Out Jaw Nick Foligno LW Out Finger Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist Tyler Johnson C Out Foot Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder Dennis Gilbert D Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 90 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago has conceded 147 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -57.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames rank 19th in the league with 118 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Its -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.