See how each Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Big East: +300
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 78-75 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Butler
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Big East: +450
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 69-60 vs Providence

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ DePaul
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. UConn

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win Big East: +140
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
  • Last Game: W 88-81 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Xavier
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Villanova

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big East: +500
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 81-71 vs St. John's

Next Game

  • Opponent: DePaul
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: W 81-71 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: Providence
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Xavier

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win Big East: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 66-65 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: UConn
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Providence

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: L 69-60 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
  • Last Game: W 78-75 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgetown
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Butler

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Odds to Win Big East: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
  • Last Game: L 88-81 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marquette
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-22
  • Odds to Win Big East: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
  • Last Game: W 68-65 vs DePaul

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. DePaul

  • Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-28
  • Odds to Win Big East: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 243rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: L 68-65 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: Creighton
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

