Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
Can we expect Alex Vlasic finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vlasic stats and insights
- In one of 33 games this season, Vlasic scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Vlasic has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Vlasic's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 123 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.