Wisconsin vs. Nebraska January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on BTN.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Storr: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 13.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Nebraska AVG
|Nebraska Rank
|205th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|51st
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|66th
|265th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|41.3
|30th
|110th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.8
|68th
|315th
|11.4
|Assists
|15.3
|87th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
