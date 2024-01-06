Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Cornhuskers have won five games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-7.5)
|145.5
|-315
|+250
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Badgers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Nebraska has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Cornhuskers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Wisconsin is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (24th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (20th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Badgers' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 21st-biggest change.
- Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.
