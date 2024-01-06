The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who have won five straight. It starts at 2:15 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

In games Wisconsin shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Cornhuskers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 252nd.

The 74.8 points per game the Badgers average are nine more points than the Cornhuskers allow (65.8).

When Wisconsin scores more than 65.8 points, it is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last year, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Badgers played better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.

Wisconsin averaged 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule