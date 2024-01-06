Saturday's contest that pits the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:15 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Nebraska 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-6.3)

Wisconsin (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Wisconsin is 7-6-0 against the spread, while Nebraska's ATS record this season is 9-4-0. The Badgers have hit the over in six games, while Cornhuskers games have gone over eight times. Wisconsin is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while Nebraska has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball and are allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball.

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 253rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29 per outing.

Wisconsin makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 32.4% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Badgers' 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 164th in college basketball.

Wisconsin has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.5 (29th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (159th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.