2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wisconsin March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Wisconsin ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|3-0
|21
|21
|14
Wisconsin's best wins
On December 2, Wisconsin registered its best win of the season, a 75-64 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25. Max Klesmit led the charge versus Marquette, amassing 21 points. Next on the team was Steven Crowl with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 88-72 at home over Nebraska (No. 49/RPI) on January 6
- 65-41 over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on November 20
- 70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on December 5
- 83-72 at home over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on January 2
- 69-61 over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 22
Wisconsin's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Wisconsin is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Badgers have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Wisconsin has to overcome the fourth-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Badgers have 16 games left versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Of Wisconsin's 17 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Wisconsin's next game
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV Channel: BTN
