Two streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

San Diego State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aztecs sit at 115th.

The 77.4 points per game the Aztecs score are 9.3 more points than the Rebels allow (68.1).

When San Diego State scores more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

UNLV has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.3% from the field.

The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 179th.

The Rebels score an average of 77.5 points per game, 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

UNLV has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively San Diego State has played better in home games this season, averaging 77.7 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Aztecs have played better in home games this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 in road games.

When playing at home, San Diego State is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.3). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.

The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

UNLV made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule