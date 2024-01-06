The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 66th.

The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (74.3).

When Ohio State scores more than 74.3 points, it is 10-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Hoosiers put up 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up (65.4).

When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 8-2.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did on the road (68.1).

At home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% mark in away games.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Indiana averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (67.5).

In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (72.2).

Indiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena 1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule