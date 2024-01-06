How to Watch LXF13, MMA Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday MMA schedule that includes a lot of exciting action, LXF13 is a competition to watch.
MMA Streaming Live Today
Watch LXF13
- League: Lights Out Xtreme Fighting
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
