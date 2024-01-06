The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 150.5.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -5.5 150.5

Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 150.5 points eight times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 157 in its contests this year, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has covered the spread more often than Detroit Mercy this year, putting up an ATS record of 5-8-0, compared to the 3-13-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 8 61.5% 77.5 137.5 79.5 156.9 150.5 Detroit Mercy 2 12.5% 60 137.5 77.4 156.9 141.9

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers have covered once in four conference matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers average just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Titans give up (77.4).

Milwaukee has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when putting up more than 77.4 points.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 5-8-0 0-1 10-3-0 Detroit Mercy 3-13-0 3-9 7-9-0

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits

Milwaukee Detroit Mercy 5-2 Home Record 0-4 1-5 Away Record 0-12 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-4-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 83 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 59.5 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.2 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

