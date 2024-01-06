Saturday's Horizon League schedule includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Erik Pratt: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 357th 61.4 Points Scored 74.8 190th 318th 77.8 Points Allowed 77.9 322nd 353rd 31.0 Rebounds 37.3 154th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 12.1 23rd 336th 5.3 3pt Made 8.6 82nd 344th 10.0 Assists 12.8 232nd 280th 13.0 Turnovers 10.8 99th

